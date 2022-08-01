2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say

Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBARDTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – Two people were hurt this weekend when a man crashed a boat into a floating trampoline on a lake in Vermont, police say.

According to police, two children were on the floating trampoline when Joseph Moffit drove into it with a boat.

One child was injured in addition to a man who was trying to help the children, WCAX reported.

Police believe Moffit was driving while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He was charged with boating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Burley Public Library releases new statue.
New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police looking for public’s help investigating incident outside of GOP rally
(File)
Murtaugh man dies in Minidoka County crash
Idaho health officials raise concern over COVID immunity

Latest News

Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to cope with back-to-school anxiety
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say