Dropping demand leading to gas price falls in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some good news at the pump recently, as gas prices have fallen $5.00 PER gallon for the first time since the beginning of summer.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Idaho is now $4.91 per gallon, down 11 cents from last week. Officials attribute this to a drop in demand seen because of high gas prices, as well as the 4th of July travel rush finally coming to an end over the last few weeks.

“There just reached a point where demand started falling,” said Matthew Conde of AAA Idaho. “People were crossing off some of those vacation plans. As we got further into the summer, past Independence Day, some of those plans had come to fruition and some other people just said enough.”

Because of Labor Day coming up, officials say there may be an up and down pattern seen in prices of gas, especially in urban areas where variability is more common.

