Inclusive Ninja Warrior course raises money for local children with mobility limitations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday morning, along the Snake River Canyon Rim Trail, kids of all ages and abilities conquered an American Ninja-style obstacle course.

Hosted by Primary Therapy Source, an inclusive obstacle course with monkey bars, water balloon targets, wheelchair races and more was set along the rim trail.

The course was designed for kids of all abilities to be able to participate, something Primary Therapy Source strives to accomplish every day.

“A lot of our clients here are in wheelchairs or have mobility issues or other behavioral stuff,” said McKenzie Fratcher of Primary Therapy Source. “So, it’s good to include everybody. It’s been fun to have everybody come and participate.”

Between the course fees and private donations, the event raised over ten thousand dollars for the St. Luke’s Children’s Foundation.

