Last Uvalde school shooting survivor leaves hospital

Medical staff at University Health cheer for 10-year-old Mayah Zamora as she leaves the hospital. (Source: @UNIVHEALTHSA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (CNN) - University Health San Antonio posted on Twitter that the final patient from May’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been released.

They shared video of 10-year-old Mayah Zamora walking down a hospital hallway Friday and handing out roses to the nurses and other staff. Those around her clapped, chanted and cheered as she made her exit.

Mayah was in the hospital for 67 days after she was critically injured by a gunman who opened fire inside Robb Elementary School back in May. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical bills.

In total, 19 children and two teachers were killed. It was America’s deadliest school shooting since 2012.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Burley Public Library releases new statue.
New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police looking for public’s help investigating incident outside of GOP rally
(File)
Murtaugh man dies in Minidoka County crash
Idaho health officials raise concern over COVID immunity

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday,...
Biden to speak on operation against al-Qaida in Afghanistan
FILE - This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch,...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 87 months in prison
Migrants play at a park where they also sleep in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on May 30, 2022.
Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy
A scorched pickup truck rests on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest, Calif., as...
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa