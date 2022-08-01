Local church holds back-to-school bash for Twin Falls families

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —During these tough times of balancing the family checkbook, Amazing Grace Fellowship Church held a Back to School Bash in Twin Falls for families in need of assistance.

On Saturday morning at Sunway Soccer Complex, the church handed out back to school supplies to the first 300 kids, elementary through high school. Children’s Ministry Director Amanda Weibert said they started handing out supplies at 11 am and were completely out in roughly 30 minutes. She said it was heartbreaking because there were about 200 kids who were left without supplies.

“For me as a parent when I go school supply shopping and get everything on the list, we weren’t able to get everything that was on the list,” said Weibert. “We got the generic, the basic what every school is asking for. By the time you add all of the binders and the extra special stuff that kids need you are looking at $300 easy for three kids.”

Carrie Hranac, who got two backpacks filled with supplies for her kids said, “It’s really great. We were actually looking at supplies yesterday, and I was thinking I really hope we get there early enough for one(backpack with supplies).”

Weibert said they were to raise $15,000 worth of supplies for the event through private and business donations.

At the event, some of the kids were able to receive backpacks, binders, notebooks, pencils, crayons, and glue sticks. The event is held annually in Twin Falls.

