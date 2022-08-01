Magic Valley youth learn how to run a business at kid market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —During this time of inflation and supply shortages, a large group of Magic Valley children showed the adults how to run a business.

The 4th Annual Magic Valley Kid Market was held at Twin Falls City Park on Saturday. There were more than 90 booths, and kids sold everything from clothes, jewelry, and baked goods, to little knick-knacks to decorate the house.

Nikki Nelson, one of the organizers of the event, said the goal of the event is to teach kids creativity, how to be responsible with money, and most of all self-confidence

“The biggest thing for me is seeing the shy kids come in, and they are not so sure about talking to people, and then they leave feeling really confident and good about themselves because they did something really scary and talk to a stranger,” Nelson said.

She said it cost $15 to set up a booth at the market, and they are held annually in Twin Falls, Filer, Jerome, and Burley.

