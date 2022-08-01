The Minico Storm win the 2022 A Legion State Championship

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico defeats the Valley Eagles 11-5 to seal a state title and punch a ticket to the Regional Tournament in Price, Utah on August 4th.

Minico went 5-1 in the tournament, the lone loss coming in game 1 on Sunday against the Eagles, final score, 6-3.

The Storm, who had impressive performances all tournament, including Saturday night’s 9-run rally to win in extras, won the title behind scrappy play across the board, something head coach Jared Price commended his team for.

“Just a gritty bunch of kids that have been working all summer. Up and down all summer, long, hot, and they just showed it out on the field today,” said Price. “It was good time all weekend long they battled back. It was fun, great opportunity for these kids, what an awesome time they put in this weekend.”

As for the star of the day, Traver Miller, who pitched a complete game and drove in huge runs, tells KMVT this title means a lot to the Antelope Valley College commit.

After Miller closed out the seventh inning, he said what was going through his mind.

“I went out there, got two quick outs then started to let up and started to play with them a little bit,” said Miller. “But that last kid, I had three pitches and I knew I just throw them and good things happen.”

