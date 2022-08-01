Motorists advised to exercise added caution amid the beginning of back to school season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s August, which means it’s back to school season. Officials would like to remind motorists to be cautious and watch for kids on the roadways.

They say that one of the most important things to remember is watching for school bus stop arms. Remember, it’s illegal to pass a school bus when the stop arm is extended and its lights are flashing, as children are likely crossing the road to get onto the bus. They say it’s also important to remember to slow down in school zones.

“When a vehicle is travelling at 20 miles per hour, the risk of death to a pedestrian if they’re hit increases from 10% to roughly 80% if that same vehicle is travelling at 40 miles per hour,” said Jessica Williams, a spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department. “Slowing down is really important.”

Williams also says looking out for not just cars, but also pedestrians and cyclists at stop signs, is a must for this time of year.

