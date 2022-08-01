Motorists advised to exercise added caution amid the beginning of back to school season

School speed zones.
School speed zones.(WAFB)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s August, which means it’s back to school season. Officials would like to remind motorists to be cautious and watch for kids on the roadways.

They say that one of the most important things to remember is watching for school bus stop arms. Remember, it’s illegal to pass a school bus when the stop arm is extended and its lights are flashing, as children are likely crossing the road to get onto the bus. They say it’s also important to remember to slow down in school zones.

“When a vehicle is travelling at 20 miles per hour, the risk of death to a pedestrian if they’re hit increases from 10% to roughly 80% if that same vehicle is travelling at 40 miles per hour,” said Jessica Williams, a spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department. “Slowing down is really important.”

Williams also says looking out for not just cars, but also pedestrians and cyclists at stop signs, is a must for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Burley Public Library releases new statue.
New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police looking for public’s help investigating incident outside of GOP rally
(File)
Murtaugh man dies in Minidoka County crash
Idaho health officials raise concern over COVID immunity

Latest News

Average gas prices in South Dakota counties now range anywhere from under four dollars a...
Dropping demand leading to gas price falls in Idaho
Magic Valley youth learn how to run a business at kid market
Magic Valley youth learn how to run a business at kid market
NBA great Bill Russell dead at 88
NBA great Bill Russell dead at 88
Twin Falls, ID
Inclusive Ninja Warrior course raises money for local children with mobility limitations