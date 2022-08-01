Pillar Falls drowning victim identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The drowning victim at Pillar Falls has been identified by the Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office as 30-year-old Cory Grant Collard Peyson, UT.

At about 1:30 pm on Saturday, Collard was pulled out of the water, at Pillar Falls, by family, and resuscitation efforts were initialized immediately. He was transported, to St. Luke’s, by ambulance, but succumbed to his injuries at about around 8:30 pm. The family witnessed the drowning and have been notified.

The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous undercurrents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath. Please beware.

