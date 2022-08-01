Rear-end collision causes truck to ignite in Gooding County

Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on Highway 30.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, at approximately 12:00 pm, on US26, east of Gooding.

A 2014 Kenworth semi truck, driven by a 25-year-old male, of Jerome, was driving eastbound on US26 from 2325 East. A 2000 Freightliner semi, driven by a 37-year-old male, of Burley, was driving eastbound on US26.

The Freightliner semi rear ended the Kenworth semi and caught on fire. The fire was extinguished by emergency personnel. Traffic on US26 was blocked in both directions.

The vehicle collision remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

