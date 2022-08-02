An increase in bear activity is causing Wood River officials to rethink how garbage is collected

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents of the Wood River Valley have been reporting increased bear activity this summer, including incidents of aggressive black bears charging residents.

Idaho Fish and Game have been meeting with officials in the area to discuss ways to decrease bear activity and food conditioning.

Many of the bear sightings, and correlating incidents, have been attributed to bears coming into city limits to foraging for food around the time of trash pickup. Monday’s Ketchum City Council meeting will host Idaho Fish and Game to brainstorm ways to keep bears and people apart.

Options on the table for discussion include bear-resistant trash containers, limits on time trash receptacles can be curbside or even new trash pickup patterns.

UPDATE: According to Ketchum mayor Neil Bradshaw, the city will begin to use bear-resistant trash containers.

The rollout of the containers will take time, about 18 months, due to supply chain shortages. In the meantime, the city will discuss the possibility of an ordinance creating fines for trash receptacles that are curbside too soon before pickup.

