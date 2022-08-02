CSI unveils new gym floor right before fall semester

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time since 2008, the College of Southern Idaho Gym hardwood floor has a new look.

The project to re-finish the gym floor just wrapped up Monday.

The color contrasts inside the 3-point line, and the fonts have changed. The most notable addition, though, is the big Golden Eagle logo in the middle of the floor.

“I’ve had the lights on and off 20 times today (Monday) showing it off to people, we’re very proud of this, and hope this court will be full of a lot of memories and a lot of success coming up,” said Athletic Director Joel Bate.

The volleyball team will get first dibs. Bate says the floor will be practice-ready in the next seven days.

