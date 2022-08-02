Fall Camp is right around the corner for Boise State; Idaho State has chip on their shoulder

“This is where it all comes together”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State football team will start fall camp on Wednesday.

In a season-opening media availability, Head Coach Andy Avalos says the program’s culture continues to improve, and he can’t wait to get this season started.

‘It’s finally here, you know, you put in all this hard work, shoot, you work more than half the year to get to this point for this final stage of preparation, and really this is where it all comes together,” Avalos said.

Over in Pocatello, after being picked to finish last in the Big Sky, the Idaho State Bengals have a chip on their shoulder.

“I understand why they voted us there but it doesn’t mean I have to like it and our guys don’t like it,” said first-year Head Coach Charlie Ragle. “We’re the ones that have the opportunity to go out and do something about it and that’s all that matters and so our strength comes from within and then we talk about building our program inside out, so these guys know what’s at stake, they know what’s on the line this football season, but like I said, I’m not happy about it.”

Idaho State has already started practicing. The Bengals play in a Week 0 game on August 27 at UNLV.

