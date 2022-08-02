Gov. Little responds to U.S. Justice Department lawsuit against Idaho’s pro-life law

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little issued the following statement Tuesday after President Joe Biden’s U.S. Justice Department announced it filed a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s pro-life law.

“Our nation’s highest court returned the issue of abortion to the states to regulate – end of story. The U.S. Justice Department’s interference with Idaho’s pro-life law is another example of Biden overreaching yet again while he continues to ignore issues that really should demand his attention – like crushing inflation and the open border with Mexico.”

Governor Little also added, “Here in Idaho, we are proud that we have led the country in protecting preborn lives. I will continue to work with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to vigorously uphold state sovereignty and defend Idaho’s laws in the face of federal meddling.”

Monday evening's online weather update {8/1/2022}