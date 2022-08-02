More access to broadband coming soon to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Historically, much of the Pacific Northwest has been underserved with broadband internet.

Today, however, the groundbreaking for more access to broadband has begun for both Twin Falls and Jerome counties.

Over 30,000 address will be connected to this new service by spring of 2023, which is expected to offer state-of-the-art speeds.

This will improve access to better education and work resources for much of the area and generate over 100 permanent jobs for the region.

This new connection will make the Magic Valley part of just 43% of the country that has access to a fiber connection.

“This really, I think, gives businesses a reason to want to come to the Magic Valley,” said J.J. Shawver of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce. “Broadband high-speed internet is such a necessity in work and in play.”

Construction for this network will begin over the coming weeks and wrap up in the early spring.

