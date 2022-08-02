What’s new at the Twin Falls County Fair for 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer is nearing its end, which means fair season is just around the corner.

Today, Twin Falls County Fair administration announced everything that will be happening at this year’s fair.

This includes a concert from Scotty McCreery on Sunday September 4th, as well as the return of the popular ponies, pistols, and pistons event that happened in 2019

“That was the only event we had had in years that got a standing ovation at the end of the show,” said John Pitz, the Twin Falls County Fair manager, “Then COVID hit, and we got kind of way late on a ton of stuff. We’re bringing it back this year, though.”

The fair will las from august 31 to September 4th in Filer.

