What’s new at the Twin Falls County Fair for 2022

The fair ended on Labor Day.
Twin Falls County Fair(KMVT/KSVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer is nearing its end, which means fair season is just around the corner.

Today, Twin Falls County Fair administration announced everything that will be happening at this year’s fair.

This includes a concert from Scotty McCreery on Sunday September 4th, as well as the return of the popular ponies, pistols, and pistons event that happened in 2019

“That was the only event we had had in years that got a standing ovation at the end of the show,” said John Pitz, the Twin Falls County Fair manager, “Then COVID hit, and we got kind of way late on a ton of stuff. We’re bringing it back this year, though.”

The fair will las from august 31 to September 4th in Filer.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police looking for public’s help investigating incident outside of GOP rally
Burley Public Library releases new statue.
New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community
(File)
Murtaugh man dies in Minidoka County crash
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

Latest News

TDS Telecommunications kicked off construction on its new High Speed Fiber Internet Network in...
More access to broadband coming soon to the Magic Valley
During these tough times of balancing the family checkbook, Amazing Grace Fellowship Church...
Local church holds back-to-school bash for Twin Falls families
During his address, Little proposed $50 million for the Empowering Parents Grant
Gov. Little responds to U.S. Justice Department lawsuit against Idaho’s pro-life law
Currently, there are only 50 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Arizona, though it’s growing by...
Monkeypox sample handling error leads to internal lab investigation