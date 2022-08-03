Behind the Business: TDS Communications

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The upgrade to fiber network internet has been popular recently across internet service companies. For TDS, this was no exception.

“It started many years ago in our home state of Wisconsin, where we started investing fiber in our own networks,” said Julie Maiers, the Senior V.P. of Marketing at TDS.

This was so popular, they decided they were going to bring it nationwide.

“We found communities that were underserved throughout the United States, specifically the Pacific Northwest,” said Maiers. “Idaho is where we’ve really honed in on some of the communities here.”

With more and more people working and schooling from home, the need for reliable internet has become even more apparent.

“The pandemic really helped us double-down on those efforts, as everyone of course needed internet in their homes and high speed for multiple users day in and day out,” Maiers said.

The state-of-the-art speeds they offer is what makes them most unique.

“We’re offering 2-gigabyte symmetrical broadband speeds,” said Maiers.

What does that mean? Both receiving and uploading data onto the web will have the fastest speeds we’ve ever seen in southern Idaho. That is, once the network is completed in the spring.

“We also offer TDS TV Plus, which is a state-of-the-art TV service,” said Maiers.

Maiers is thankful for the community support they’ve received in the short time they’ve been here in southern Idaho. “I want to thank this community here for their warm welcome,” she said.

