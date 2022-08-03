Meridian group convicted for selling counterfeit goods online

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group in Meridian has been convicted of selling counterfeit products online.

The group sold fake Apple and Samsung products both nationally and internationally. While this specific group will be behind bars, more groups are still out there. The United States attorney for the district of Idaho says there are many warning signs to look out for, including non-authentic packaging, and accessories that come with the phone.

“Read the actual fine print that’s on any product,” said Josh Hurwit, the U.S. Attorney for the district of Idaho. “In this particular case, and in a lot of situations, the language was misspelled.”

If you believe you were a victim of this group, you are urged to contact the Idaho District of the U.S. Department of Justice. Their number is (208)-334-1211.

