Minico Storm will head to regionals with confidence

The squad won the Legion A state title for the first time this past weekend
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning the A Legion state championship Sunday, the Minico Storm will head down to Vernal, Utah Thursday for the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament.

The Storm beat last year’s regional winner, Marsh Valley, in this year’s state championship game.

They will play Wyoming on Friday at 10 a.m. in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.

