Minico Storm will head to regionals with confidence

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning the A Legion state championship Sunday, the Minico Storm will head down to Vernal, Utah Thursday for the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament.

The Storm beat last year’s regional winner, Marsh Valley, in this year’s state championship game.

They will play Wyoming on Friday at 10 a.m. in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.

