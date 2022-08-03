Western wildfires raise concerns with air quality levels in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Look outside and it’s not hard to see the impact fires from around the west are having on the area. Smoke from California, Idaho and more is settling across the region.

Every year, Southern Idaho has its battles with air quality around this time of year and concern rises about the type of outdoor activities someone can enjoy safely.

According to the Department of Environmental Quality, there are many resources that people can use to measure the risk of venturing outside when the air is of questionable quality.

But, if you are away from those resources, an eye test can suffice.

“If you can see at least 10 miles or better, then you know that you’re probably in that ‘good’ air quality classification. If it’s 5-10 miles you’re more in the yellow or the ‘moderate.’ If it’s under 5 miles you’re either in the ‘unhealthy for sensitive ‘groups’ or ‘unhealthy,’ which would be the orange or red,” said Chad Silver for the Department of Environmental Quality.

When you do have access to your resources, checking the Department of Environmental Quality website, or downloading their Idaho air app can answer your air quality questions.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.