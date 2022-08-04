Ada County deputies recover body from Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ada County Sheriff’s Office Marine deputies have recovered a body from Lucky Peak Reservoir on Wednesday, likely to be of a missing teenager.

Deputies believe they have found the 16-year-old boy who fell off a jet ski on July 18. An adult was driving that evening when they hit a wake and the boy fell off. Boaters came by and pulled the adult out of the water, but lost sight of the boy.

Neither were wearing life jackets.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the body and we’ll have an update as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, rescuers are still looking for a 46-year-old man who went swimming in the lake on Sunday and never resurfaced.

