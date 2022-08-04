Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An attorney representing two parents who sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre says the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone.

Attorney Mark Bankston said in court Thursday that the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested the digital records.

The House committee did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sandy Hook parents confront Alex Jones. (Source: CNN,POOL, NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

A day earlier, Bankston revealed in court that Jones’ attorney had mistakenly sent Bankston the last two years’ worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone.

A jury in Austin, Texas, is deciding how much Jones should pay to the parents of a child killed in the 2012 school massacre because of the Infowars’ repeated false claims that the shooting was a hoax.

Last month, the House Jan. 6 committee showed graphic and violent text messages and played videos of right-wing figures, including Jones, and others vowing that Jan. 6 would be the day they would fight for President Donald Trump.

