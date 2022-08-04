Boise State opens fall camp, adds transfer running back

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State football team started fall camp Wednesday, signaling the start of the 2022 Bronco football season.

In addition to starting camp, the Broncos announced the signing of Utah State transfer running back Elelyon Noa.

Noa played two years at Utah State and ran for 597 yards in 2021. Elelyon’s brother, Ezekial Noa, is a sixth-year senior linebacker with Boise State.

The Broncos start their season on September 3 at Oregon State.

