The city of Twin Falls is accepting applications for city council seat
Barigar is resigning his seat to apply for the city of Twin Falls Economic Development Director position.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls is now accepting applications from residents who would like to serve on the Twin Falls City Council.
The council is seeking a candidate who is interested in serving the remainder of current councilman Shawn Barigar’s term. That individual may also run in the November 2023 re-election.
Idaho code states that the mayor has the authority to appoint a qualified candidate, with the consent of the City Council.
The application process is open until August 17, and people can apply online at the city’s website, or mail a letter of interest to City Hall.
