The city of Twin Falls is accepting applications for city council seat

Barigar is resigning his seat to apply for the city of Twin Falls Economic Development Director position.
The city of Twin Falls has been working hard over the past 10 days to keep the city running...
The city of Twin Falls has been working hard over the past 10 days to keep the city running smoothly during the corona virus pandemic.(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls is now accepting applications from residents who would like to serve on the Twin Falls City Council.

The council is seeking a candidate who is interested in serving the remainder of current councilman Shawn Barigar’s term. That individual may also run in the November 2023 re-election.

Barigar is resigning his seat to apply for the city of Twin Falls Economic Development Director position.

Idaho code states that the mayor has the authority to appoint a qualified candidate, with the consent of the City Council.

The application process is open until August 17, and people can apply online at the city’s website, or mail a letter of interest to City Hall.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
(File)
Murtaugh man dies in Minidoka County crash
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
Twin Falls County Fair
What’s new at the Twin Falls County Fair for 2022

Latest News

The Sawtooth National Forest has most recreation areas open
Sawtooth National Forest closes dispersed camping on North Fork Road
Wolf
Groups seek to withhold funding over anti-wolf legislation
The farm's current challenge is inflation
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Rain or Shine Farms
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Legal expert comments on the validity of abortion lawsuit filed against Idaho