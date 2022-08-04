The city of Twin Falls is accepting applications for city council seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls is now accepting applications from residents who would like to serve on the Twin Falls City Council.

The council is seeking a candidate who is interested in serving the remainder of current councilman Shawn Barigar’s term. That individual may also run in the November 2023 re-election.

Barigar is resigning his seat to apply for the city of Twin Falls Economic Development Director position.

Idaho code states that the mayor has the authority to appoint a qualified candidate, with the consent of the City Council.

The application process is open until August 17, and people can apply online at the city’s website, or mail a letter of interest to City Hall.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.