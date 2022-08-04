C.S.I. named as a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit

The goal of the summit is to provide examples of how smaller communities have had successes in their growth
The College of Southern Idaho has been named a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success...
The College of Southern Idaho has been named a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has been named a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit.

The Federal Reserve Bank and the U.S.D.A. Rural Development Team will be partnering for the upcoming event.

The goal of the summit is to provide examples of how smaller communities have had successes in their growth, featuring models for rural economic development, which include area of focus such as childcare, entrepreneurship, education and housing.

“We’re hoping to highlight promising best practices in the field of rural economic development, and so we’re hoping that we can bring that here,” said Rudy Soto the Director of the U.S.D.A. Rural Development for Idaho.

No official decision has been made as of yet, but the summit will be held toward the end of September.

