Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Rain or Shine Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many farmers in Idaho come from long lines of agricultural history. But that’s not always the case.

For Andrew Pospichal and his wife Stephanie, gardening was always a hobby.

But little did they know, it would turn into a business.

“We used to have a big garden and usually had more than what we needed, we decided to scale up a little bit and start to sell,” Said Andrew Pospochal of Rain or Shine Farms.

The couple started small, but with the help of the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market, their operation has grown to a point that they don’t need to spend so much time with their *quote* city jobs.

“We’ve been able to scale those back a little bit and do this more,” Said Pospochal.

The change in lifestyle has been a welcome one.

“You get a little bit more flexibility with your schedule, and I’ve always enjoyed gardening as a hobby so just lets you do it even more.” Said Stephanie Pospichal of Rain or Shine Farms.

The couple grows a wide variety of produce, but says their strawberries, tomatoes and green beans are among their most popular.

Stephanie says that they credit their growing practices to the popularity of their goods.

“We try to do things as organically as possible, we’re not certified organic, but that’s the method we use. It helps all our produce taste better and it’s better for you.”

You can find the produce of Rain or Shine Farms at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market on Saturdays.

Pickup orders can also be arranged through the farm’s Facebook page.

“Each week on Facebook we post what we’re going to have that week. That gives people a good idea,” Said Pospochal.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.