Sawtooth National Forest closes dispersed camping on North Fork Road

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In collaboration with Idaho Fish and Game, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is closing all dispersed camping sites along the North Fork Road in response to increased bear activity until further notice.

Dispersed camping is classified as camping anywhere in the National Forest OUTSIDE of designated campgrounds.

A press release issued by U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday states that these closures aim to protect the public because food shortage and garbage collection is more difficult to manage in dispersed camping sites.

Trailheads and developed campgrounds in the area are still open.

The Sawtooth National Forest is working with Idaho Fish and Game to investigate bear, or bears attracted to these sites.

Bears possess an extremely keen sense of smell and can find food from great distances.

Once a bear finds food near humans, it is likely to come back. The result is a dangerous situation for both the bear and for people.

For more information, contact the Sawtooth National Recreation Area are (208)727-5000.

