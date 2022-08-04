Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl

The crash happened near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road.
The crash happened near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road.(MGN)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run in Buhl Thursday afternoon.

County spokeswoman Lori Stewart says the call came in at 3:58 p.m. at 3400 North, 1100 East. Emergency crews arrived to find a male cyclist with non-life threatening injuries.

The white pick-up truck had left the scene, but law enforcement ended up tracking the vehicle down. It’s unknown if the driver will face serious charges.

The Buhl Police Department also responded.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
(File)
Murtaugh man dies in Minidoka County crash
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
Twin Falls County Fair
What’s new at the Twin Falls County Fair for 2022

Latest News

The city of Twin Falls has been working hard over the past 10 days to keep the city running...
The city of Twin Falls is accepting applications for city council seat
The Sawtooth National Forest has most recreation areas open
Sawtooth National Forest closes dispersed camping on North Fork Road
Wolf
Groups seek to withhold funding over anti-wolf legislation
The farm's current challenge is inflation
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Rain or Shine Farms
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Legal expert comments on the validity of abortion lawsuit filed against Idaho