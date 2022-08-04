Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run in Buhl Thursday afternoon.

County spokeswoman Lori Stewart says the call came in at 3:58 p.m. at 3400 North, 1100 East. Emergency crews arrived to find a male cyclist with non-life threatening injuries.

The white pick-up truck had left the scene, but law enforcement ended up tracking the vehicle down. It’s unknown if the driver will face serious charges.

The Buhl Police Department also responded.

