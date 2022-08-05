52 Weeks of Preparedness: What to do with your pets if you’re forced to evacuate

Medical personnel evacuate patients as the Feather River Hospital burns while the Camp Fire...
Medical personnel evacuate patients as the Feather River Hospital burns while the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(AP)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If an evacuation is ordered, residents are reminded that only service animals are allowed in evacuation shelters.

What if you have a pet that’s not a service animal, however?

With the Twin Falls Animal Shelter running at full capacity, shelter officials would work with the Emergency Management Association to send pets to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

If this is an option for you, officials want to remind you that It’s very important to take your pet’s foods and medications with them to this location.

Once at the temporary shelter, numerous resources would be put in place for your pet while you and your family are sheltering at a designated evacuation area.

“We’d have volunteers to feed, water, watching over their well-being.” Said Debbie Blackwood from Twin Falls County - People for Pets.

Reunification services will also be available once families are allowed to return to their homes.

