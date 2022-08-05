Fit and Well Idaho: Getting to the root of your anxiety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over 40 million adults in the United States have an anxiety disorder. And for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report we look at how many of the symptoms of anxiety mimic other health conditions.

Often, when people are having a panic attack, your symptoms may feel like a heart attack, or you may exhibit some gastrointestinal problems as well.

If people aren’t sure what is going on with them, they may head to the emergency room to be checked out. Only to be told everything looks good.

Panic attacks and other anxiety disorders are common, but it is important to get the correct help for those, such as therapy or even medicine.

But one doctor says getting to the root of your anxiety is key.

“Being mindful of the underlying anxiety and treating that is important, of course there is medication that can help with that, but exercise doing mindfulness, meditation, those are all things, even music has been shown to help with serotonin and manage anxiety and generalized anxiety.” Said Dr. Ashley Yoder from Elmore County Quick Care.

She says having anxiety and panic attacks is more common than you may think and if you think you may be struggling with it, to visit your doctor as soon as possible.

