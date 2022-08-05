Residents and officials warn of new scam claiming to be from Idaho Power

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve all gotten those “local calls” from people claiming to offer car warranties or debt relief. However, one new scam going around claims to be from Idaho Power.

“It starts out as a recording to where a lady is telling you that somebody is scheduled to shut your power off within the next so many minutes,” said Jennifer, a local resident who received one of these calls.

Jennifer says she was prompted to press ‘1′ to speak to a representative.

“Then the guy comes on the line and starts telling you - you know - somebody is scheduled to come to your house within the next 30 to 45 minutes,” she said.

The person on the other line then asked for personal information.

“They wanted the name on the account to be able to tell you any information,” said Jennifer.

Assuming you give out the information, the caller will then ask for payment. Officials say this is red flag number one.

“Idaho power will never call you and demand immediate payment,” said Angela Miller, an education and outreach energy adviser with Idaho Power.

What are some of the other red flags? Asking for odd forms of payment certainly is up there.

“Bitcoin, green card, or any of those types of things,” said Miller.

Jennifer says that, after a while, the man on the other line got very agitated because he wasn’t getting anywhere.

“He started cussing, he started saying sexual obscenities,” she said.

Obviously, this is something Idaho Power would never do.

“We will work with you because honestly, it doesn’t do us any good for your meters to get shut off either,” said Miller. “That is an absolute last resort.”

Perhaps most importantly...

“We will send you a notice before,” said Miller.

It may be a scary situation, but remember - there’s nothing the caller can immediately do.

“Always call them out on their scam - always call them out on it,” said Jennifer. “Tell them ‘Hey, I’ll contact Idaho Power in the morning’ before you pay anything.”

Miller says that’s a great idea.

“Please call us,” she said.

