2nd annual Iron War High School Powerlifting Competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — HCC Strength and Conditioning in Twin Falls hosted the second annual Iron War High School powerlifting competition on Saturday.

High schoolers from across the region were showing out at the three-part contest, pushing impressive totals in three categories; squat, bench press and deadlift.

The competition, which is in its second year, was created by Calum Webb and Mark Noorlander who organized the event to promote the incorporation of weightlifting for high school athletes.

Talking with Webb, he said this year’s event saw a much larger turnout than last year and the intensity was palpable.

“Just the energy, the excitement the kids get from getting a PR,” said Webb. “Whether a kid spent a month in the weight room or the kid been spending the last five years in the weight room, they all get excited for each other, they all see, ‘hey I can do better, I can do more, I can do a lot more than I thought I could.’ It’s really cool to see that.”

Noorlander, on the other hand, was not only there as founder of the event, but also as dad. His son, James, was among the top performers of the day.

“I’m very proud of my son,” said Noorlander. “He’s always worked hard in the weight room, and it shows on the field, on the wrestling mat. Weights are a big part of sports. Those athletes that ignore the weight room it shows on the court, or it shows on the field.”

Juan Benavides was the top pound-for-pound male performer, Crystal Cantu took home top honors for females and Ty Hess was the best overall freshman.

Canyon Ridge had the best showing by a single school, took home $4,000 for new weight room equipment.

