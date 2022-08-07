Backpack Kickback prepares Magic Valley students for school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds of Southern Idaho students will be gifted with free backpacks and school supplies thanks to the efforts of Saturday’s Backpack Kickback event.

Over 250 backpacks were donated to the cause and Joey Bravo, alongside the Mid Columbia Bus Company, held a donation drive Saturday to fill the packs with paper, pencils and all other school supplies.

This was the third annual donation drive, but this one felt different for Bravo, who tells KMVT the drive was thrown together at the last minute, leaving him overwhelmed to see the amount of support that still showed up.

“Well, that’s the beautiful thing about this community and why I’m always ready to step up because everybody comes out,” said Bravo. “Even the people that are hurting a little bit, they come out here with their kids and they drop off donations. Whether it’s a little pack of pencils or some loose-leaf paper, they’re still coming over here and doing their part.”

While the donation drive has ended, anyone who wishes to donate school supplies for the cause are urged to contact the Mid-Columbia Bus Company.

