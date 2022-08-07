A good barley year’s impact on local brewers

According to a report by the Idaho Farm Bureau, this year’s barley crop is around 15 to 30 bushels per acre above average.
Beerfest 2022
Beerfest 2022(Pixabay License)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent hot and dry summers have been difficult on everyone from corn to barley producers.

Last year’s barley crop was down 21% due to the record heat, but this year’s crop looks to be in much better shape compared to 2021. Yields are expected to be up over 40% compared to last year. For local brewers at Beerfest in Twin Falls, this is a welcome sign. It’s expected to be easier on both the brewers and their customers.

“Hops has been a little bit dry over the last couple of years,” said Will Israel, the brewer at Milner’s Gate. “As of late, the early reports that are coming in just from our hops suppliers here throughout northern Idaho on the Washington border have been very positive.”

According to a report by the Idaho Farm Bureau, this year's barley crop is around 15 to 30 bushels per acre above average.

