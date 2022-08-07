Superintendent candidate says farewell

By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday was the last day for Debbie Critchfield as the Communications Officer for the Cassia County School District, as she pursues her journey to become Superintendent of Public Instruction for Idaho.

Critchfield was the districts communications officer for the last nine years, and a school board member for 10 years. Additionally, she was president of Idaho’s Board of Education.

She said she will miss the people of Cassia County, and the success the district accomplished in transparency and communication with parents and students. But in the end, she felt it was time to move on.

“Over the last couple of years, if anything, I would look at COVID. That was the thing that just kind of pushed me to say we are lacking some statewide leadership in this education sphere.” Critchfield said.

Jennifer Woodbury will be taking her place as Cassia County School’s Communications Officer.

