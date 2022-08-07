Twin Falls Armory to host military family event on Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Parents in the military are finding it more and more difficult to find resources for their children.

That’s why the Magic Valley Armed Forces are partnering up with local organizations for family fun day, happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature numerous resources for local children including the Magic Valley Boys and Girls club. It will also include numerous activities for children including bouncy houses, face painting, a chance to see military vehicles up close, and life-sized games.

“The National Guard and the reserves are some of the most geographically challenged branches of service in our military,” said Sonya Nowland, the service member and family support specialist for the Idaho National Guard. “We find that we need to tap into community resources that are local for the families during deployment and non-deployment statuses.”

The event is free for all military, veterans, and their families, and will be at the Twin Falls National Guard Armory on Frontier Road.

