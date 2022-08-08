Baker, Colton Thayne

BURLEY—Colton Thayne Baker, age 19, of Burley, Idaho passed away in the early hours of August 4, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. He parted ways with his earthly life while doing what brought him so much joy and happiness, which was riding his motorcycle.

Colton was born on July 16, 2003, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Thayne Travis Baker and Shannon Marae Rogers Baker. He had the most captivating and expressive big blue eyes. He was cocky, and he knew he was good looking. He was the life of the party. His laugh was contagious, and he had a sense of humor like no other. His friends called him Jelly Fossa. He attended school in Burley, and graduated from Declo High School in 2021. He attended CSI for one year and was a certified EMT.

He loved playing basketball from a young age, and continued to play throughout the years. He enjoyed football, soccer, golf and swimming. At the age of 14 he started refereeing basketball at the Rupert Civic Center, Oregon Trail Rec Center, and eventually became a certified basketball referee for the State of Idaho where he reffed at various High Schools throughout the state. Colton was also a talented artist and excelled at drawing. He participated in the scouting program. He received his Eagle Scout at the age of 13. He then pursued 6 palms and earned 54 merit badges.

Making friends was the highlight of his life. He made friends wherever he went. He could relate to anyone young or old. Once he knew you, he would invite you to hang out or take you on the next adventure. His band of brothers ‚from other mothers, were a close group of friends. They spent many hours playing video games chatting and screaming. They were always looking for a good time. He also enjoyed spending time with his brother Dawson (and his wife Maddy), cousin Branson Bodily and best friend McKade Vail.

In high school he was introduced to trap shooting. He was very determined, competitive and one heck of a shooter. He scored high points, won various awards including a .28 gauge Remington gun.

He had a great love for the outdoors. Snowboarding, Camping, hunting, fishing, and archery were his specialty. He was a great cook, especially when he cooked steak. He prepared all the wild fish and game he caught to share with family and friends. He loved catching and releasing sturgeon and even fished the Oregon and Florida coast. Colton always looked forward to going snowmobiling with his Uncle Shawn. Riding the mountain roads and valleys on his motorcycles gave him great satisfaction.

Working hard to stay fit, Colton loved spending time at the gym. He weight-lifted and did extreme training to compete in two Spartan Races. When he turned 18 he drove by himself to Seattle, Washington to compete in the Beast Trifecta Spartan Race where he placed in the top five. In May 2022 the family took a trip to Montana for him and his brother, Dawson to compete in the Montana Spartan race where they finished together. At times his body worked against him, with broken bones from his adventures to keratoconus of the eyes.

He worked at the Haunted Mansions of Albion, Burley Trap Club, DOT Foods, and was employed at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Pocatello.

Colton moved to Pocatello in May and had planned to attend ISU in the fall. He was set to graduate with his associate degree in Business Management in December. Then in the spring he planned on going to the Orvis Fly Fishing school to be a recreational guide.

Colton lived life to the fullest and accomplished many things in a short time. More importantly, he influenced the lives of others and left a lasting impression. His family and friends are going to miss him like crazy.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents Orvis and Florence Dilworth.

Survivors include his parents, Thayne and Shannon Baker; his brother Dawson (Maddy) Baker of Burley; grandparents, Larry and Radean Baker of Rupert; and Brad and Debbie Rogers of Paul.

The funeral will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the King Fine Arts Center, located at 2100 Parke Ave., in Burley. Burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7p.m. Friday, August 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th Street in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service Saturday, in the Little Theatre adjacent to the King Fine Arts Center.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

