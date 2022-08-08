Business impacted by Radio Rondevoo fire set to open again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Almost exactly four months since the Radio Rondevoo fire in downtown Twin Falls, one local business is set to reopen.

On the morning of April 12, the owner of Poindexter’s got a phone call that no business owner ever wants to get.

“I came down because I only live six blocks from here, so I came down and saw the smoke and thought... well I’m pretty sure I know what’s going on, sure enough I got down here and at that point, they were trying to put the fire out, just as it started,” said Susan Buhler, the owner.

Because of the firefighting efforts, her business was heavily damaged with water.

“We had standing water on the floor, a lot of our product was damaged by moisture and wetness, and so we were way more affected by the wet and the moisture than the fire itself,” said Buhler.

But, after four months of putting all of the pieces back together, from new carpeting to going through every piece of clothing they had, to new insulation, they are set to reopen again on Wednesday.

“People don’t understand our busy season is literally from October through April because we are busy for October, we are busy for Christmas, New Year’s, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s, day all those holidays people are dressing up for. So we were getting ready to embrace the calm before Halloween, and that was taken away,” said Store Manager, Robert Sanchez.

They say they are so thankful for the community’s support during this time.

“There has been constant feedback on Facebook, people checking in and being like hey we want you to reopen, so it’s nice to have that validation from the community,” said Sanchez.

They will reopen on Wednesday.

