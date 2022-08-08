City of Kimberly: Routine maintenance of water system is expected to cause a few delays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Routine maintenance of the City of Kimberly water system is expected to cause a few delays for businesses and residents Monday afternoon.

These repairs will result in the temporary disruption of localized water services from 6pm to 8pm.

Business and residents located within the project boundary extending from Center Street to the railroad track and between Oak Street and Ash Street will be affected.

Water services will be restored once the repair is completed.

Affected customers will then experience a boil advisory that will last two days – or - until two consecutive biologically clean samples are acquired.

City water within the affected area should be boiled prior to drinking until the boil advisory is lifted.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Brian Reed at Kimberly City Hall.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.