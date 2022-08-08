Couple arrested for recording videos sexually abusing their adopted children, police say

Detectives said Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. (Source: WGCL)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A couple in Georgia were arrested after detectives say they produced homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one adoptive child who lived in their home.

Detectives told WGCL that Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation began when officials executed a search warrant at the home in Oxford on July 27 after receiving a tip about someone who “may have been downloading child sexual abuse material.”

Detectives said they collected evidence confirming the Zulocks, two adoptive fathers of a sibling pair living at the home, engaged in sexually abusive acts and recorded videos.

The children are now in custody and safe. The Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services is working on finding emergency protective placement of the two young children.

Officials did not provide further details. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Twin Falls County Fair
What’s new at the Twin Falls County Fair for 2022
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden joins governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
Dead and desiccated fish arranged by a visitor to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area stick...
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
Tucker, the official dog of the Seattle Mariners, is shown here.
Take a look at this: MLB team adds rescue dog to roster
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael, man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, gets life sentence for hate crime