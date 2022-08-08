Mid Columbia Bus Company, who serves Magic Valley schools, in need of drivers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Preparations are underway at Mid-Columbia Bus Company, who serves many of South-Central Idaho school districts, as the beginning of the school year is just over a week away.

“We have roughly 5,000 students in the districts we serve, that is about 65-70 buses,” said Robert Gummere, Location Manager for Mid-Columbia Bus Company.

In just a few weeks the back of buses will be loaded with students going back to school.

But it’s not the back seat that is necessarily worrying Mid-Columbia Bus Company, it’s this seat, the driver’s seat, that needs to find occupants.

“I think we could use another ten drivers, for sure, in one way or another, as a sub or as full-time,” said Gummere.

Over the past few school years, shortcomings in staffing at bus companies, locally and nationally, have been increasingly common, as many drivers who left during the pandemic have not come back or been replaced. Twin Falls School District says those challenges continue to be prevalent in the area.

“There still magnified, we’re still working through those things and how to fix them,” said Ryan Bowman, TFSD Director of Operations.

Since the challenges are not new, Mid-Columbia has experience navigating them while still providing adequate service to the area.

“Starting the year could create challenges because we’re going to have to do similar to what we did at the end of the year, that is combine some routes,” Said Gummere.

What concerns the company is the effect this will have on drivers, who could be asked to work extra routes. Leaning on them to cover shortcomings has driven away drivers in the past. If route times or locations are changed, school officials say there is one important step to keep you in the loop.

“Make sure that your information on PowerSchool for your student is correct: phone numbers, email address. Those are the two means, we make a call, a text or an email message goes out to parents,” said Bowman.

If you are not receiving PowerSchool notifications, contact your children’s school.

