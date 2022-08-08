National Breastfeeding Month: The importance of support

Supporting breastfeeding moms helps new families in a myriad of ways.
The Journey After Birth: Breastfeeding
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — August is National Breastfeeding Month, a chance to promote advocacy, protection and promotion of breastfeeding and work towards giving all families the chance to breastfeed.

South Central Public Health District is using the month to remind everyone of the role they can play in encouraging a positive, healthy relationship between new mothers and their children.

Dori Holler, a Certified Lactation Consultant at the district, says supporting breastfeeding moms helps new families in a myriad of ways.

“We have found in studies that good support networks, whether it be family, friends, your doctor, your lactation consultants, prolong breastfeeding and it does help the numbers and helps mom continue to breastfeed and stay breastfeeding longer,” Said Holler.

Support can come in many forms; providing a private place to feed or pump, allowing mothers to breastfeed in public and helping mom by offering help around the house are all ways to show your support.

