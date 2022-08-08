New IDOC grant aims to address mental health and substance abuse in individuals

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Through the governor’s Leading Idaho Plan, the Idaho Department of Corrections was allocated 2.5 million dollars for a Pre-Prosecution Diversion Grant.

This new program will be able to help those people who have encountered the justice system because of their mental health, or a substance abuse disorder.

Instead of incarcerating these certain individuals, they will be diverted to different programs to try to get to the root of their troubles.

This program will help these individuals find the right programs once they encounter law enforcement.

The Department of Corrections says right now prosecutors, law enforcement agencies and more are encouraged to apply for this grant opportunity to help people in their own communities.

“This is addressing root causes, which is I think what you are getting at, we’re trying to look at the underlying reason why these individuals are having the kind of conduct that they are that caused them to be involved in the justice system.” Said Christine Starr, Chief of Staff with the Idaho Department of Corrections.

For more information on the Pre-Prosecution Diversion Grant, and for information how how you can apply, click the link.

