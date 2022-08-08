Pettit, Ina Jean

TWIN FALLS—On Friday August 5, 2022 Ina, surrounded by her family gave up her battle with cancer and went home to sing with the angels.

She was born in Paris, Arkansas to Bryan and Edith Nelson and was one of nine children.

She moved with her family to California in 1947. Graduated from Tulare High School. Ina married William (Bill) Pettit, the love of her life in 1948 and they had 5 children.

She spent her life by Bill’s side sharing in all they did and raising their family. She was a homemaker and praised her five generations of family. When asked what her legacy was, she replied “my family”. She loved working in her yard, tending her flowers. Especially her roses and hibiscus.

Her family worshipped the person she was. She was beautiful inside and out. Loved by all.

She is survived by her children, Pansy Pettit, Stan Pettit, Pam Pettit and Paula Pettit-Stewart.

Two brothers, John (Rosalie) Nelson and Bob (Pam) Nelson, 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by husband Bill, son Steven, son in law Jerry Stewart her parents, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. We love you mom. It won’t be the same without you but heaven will be promenading.

A viewing will be held from 6-9 pm, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Twin Falls Cemetery. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

