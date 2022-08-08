Phillips Hurst, JoAnn LaVeve

BURLEY—JoAnn LaVeve Phillips Hurst, died peacefully at her home in Lindon, Utah, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Her family is so grateful for her life and her example of a strong, righteous woman of faith.

JoAnn was born December 27, 1936, in Rupert, Idaho, to Clarence Hartsell and Florence LaVeve Wheeler Phillips. She grew up in Declo, Idaho, and graduated from Declo High School in 1954. She married Clinton LaMar Hurst on September 11, 1958, in the Salt Lake City Temple. JoAnn and LaMar resided for most of their married life in Burley. They had seven children while living there and added JoAnn’s niece, Gretchen Cook, to their family after the passing of JoAnn’s sister, Veneta, in 1982.

JoAnn worked hard at home and at various jobs to help provide for her family. After the children left home, JoAnn and LaMar moved to Rupert, where they enjoyed the peace and quiet of their country home on “an acre and a bit.” The couple served in the Australia Sydney South Mission from 2003 to 2005. Upon returning from their mission, they spent several years serving in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. They moved to Lindon, Utah, in 2016.

JoAnn was an inexorable source of strength and encouragement, not only to her children, but to everyone around her throughout her life. She brought joy to others, and she loved to laugh.

She will be missed by those who survive her: children, Kim (Candi), Ray (Lorie), Kent (Darla), Carey (Darin) Perkins, Drew (Allison), Karlene (Lindsey) Altom, Vernal (Sara), and Gretchen (Darby) Newton; as well as 36 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren, with three on the way. She is also survived by brother, Clarence Hartzell Phillips, Jr.; and sister, Ida Phillips Wilkinson.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Wayne Hurst officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

