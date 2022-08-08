Man accused of stabbing doesn’t get far on stolen bike with flat tire, police say

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Tulsa didn’t get very far after stealing a bike with a flat tire from another man he’s accused of stabbing, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers got a call about a stabbing Tuesday night. When they arrived, officers found a man with a stab wound to his stomach.

Several witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as Sage Singleton, robbed a man, beat him up, stabbed him and took off on his bicycle.

Police said two witnesses stopped to help and called 911. Officers found Singleton down the street where he was taken into custody.

Singleton told officers he tried to ride the bike but didn’t get very far because it had a flat tire. He also asked police if they would let him go in exchange for the bike.

After taking Singleton into custody, officers said he told them several times that he wanted to be on the news or the TV shows “The First 48″ or “Live PD.”

Singleton was charged with armed robbery after former conviction of a felony. According to jail records, his bond was set at $100,000 and he is expected in court Tuesday.

Police said the man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

