Former CSI and Twin Falls star will continue softball career at Boise State

Kylie Baumert chose the Broncos over Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State
Kylie Baumert chose the Broncos over Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:37 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2021 NJCAA second-team All-American Kylie Baumert will finish her collegiate softball career at Boise State, the school announced Monday.

Baumert hit .433 over two full seasons at the College of Southern Idaho. She had 206 career hits and 164 career runs with the Golden Eagles, both program records. Baumert played prep softball at Twin Falls High School.

Baumert also played two seasons of volleyball at the University of Southern California.

She has two years of softball eligibility remaining and chose the Broncos over Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
Twin Falls County Fair
What’s new at the Twin Falls County Fair for 2022

Latest News

Kylie Baumert chose the Broncos over Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State
Former CSI and Twin Falls star will continue softball career at Boise State
The Storm will have to beat Montana twice Tuesday to win the championship
The Minico Storm dominate Oregon to move onto Northwest Regional title game
High school football practice starts in Idaho
High school football practice starts in Idaho
“I’m excited to get on here with our games and play on this field for our games”
High school football practice starts in Idaho