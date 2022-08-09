Former CSI and Twin Falls star will continue softball career at Boise State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2021 NJCAA second-team All-American Kylie Baumert will finish her collegiate softball career at Boise State, the school announced Monday.

Baumert hit .433 over two full seasons at the College of Southern Idaho. She had 206 career hits and 164 career runs with the Golden Eagles, both program records. Baumert played prep softball at Twin Falls High School.

Baumert also played two seasons of volleyball at the University of Southern California.

She has two years of softball eligibility remaining and chose the Broncos over Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State.

