High school football practice starts in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — August 8 marks the start of fall prep sports in Idaho, and some coaches got a head start.

First-year Lighthouse Christian Head Coach Jason Smith wanted to get on the field as soon as the clock struck midnight on August 8, the first day a team can practice in the Gem State.

“I didn’t want to do it (at first), I was not excited, but it’s really cool out here with all these lights,” said junior wide receiver and linebacker Jack DeJong.

”First they were like, you mean, ‘midnight A.M?’ but then as we started talking about the whole purpose behind it, that we’re excited to be the first on the field, they’re like, ‘okay, I get it,’” said Smith.

To start off football season, the @LCSLions2 took to practice once the clock struck midnight.

With the school being in a residential area, it took a little schmoozing over from @CoachShrek pic.twitter.com/a8hYrzpDBW — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) August 8, 2022

With the new striped turf down at Lighthouse, it’s the first glance at what Friday nights will look like.

“I’m excited to get on here with our games and play on this field for our games, not just practice,” said senior running back and safety CW Goettle.

Burley high school had a similar idea, practicing under the lights early into Monday morning.

Most though, like Filer, are out on the field in the daylight.

“All offseason, all I do is just watch film the entire time, just game planning, you’re getting ready for it, you have the anticipation built up, and then summer’s just a big tease, you get 7-on-7, but 7-on-7 isn’t real football, so it feels good to actually be out here, you get to smack people around a little bit and have some fun,” said Filer Head Coach Justin Brandsma.

“As soon as that last game ends, it’s the first thing I look to after that final game, just coming back on the field and getting ready to play,” said senior running back and middle linebacker Ashton Souza.

Even with two-a-days, everyone is friendly, for now.

“We’re all a family, everybody likes everybody, we don’t really don’t have any problems in the team, and so we’re just a brotherhood, out here, it’s basically just hanging out, everybody’s hanging out, doing what we love, and playing,” said senior quarterback and cornerback Jacob Metcalf.

