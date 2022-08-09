Lights and Lasers announces new location for upcoming shows

The event has become a victim of its own success and keeping Lights and Lasers in the canyon was not feasible if they want the festival to grow.
Lights and Lasers
Lights and Lasers(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lights and Lasers is returning for their fifth year, but they’ll be moving this year.

Organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields, In Filer, to create more space for the event, which sells out annually.

The format will be different this year, too.

In previous years, Lights and Lasers has focused on a historical theme with a timeline and themed music.

However, this year’s event will feature DJ Eric Rhodes, a TikTok celebrity from Idaho with more than 1.1 million followers who will mix music choreographed to the lights and bring “a vibrant, live-performance feel.” This year’s show will be September 22nd - 24th.

VIP tickets for the premier viewing area cost $75 each and include a meet-and-greet with DJ Eric Rhodes in the greenroom, gift, and VIP lanyard.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults and kids ages 12 and younger are free.

Purchase tickets at visitsouthidaho.com.

