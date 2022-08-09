The Minico Storm dominate Oregon to move onto Northwest Regional title game

The Storm will have to beat Montana twice Tuesday to win the championship
The Storm will have to beat Montana twice Tuesday to win the championship
The Storm will have to beat Montana twice Tuesday to win the championship(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNAL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Storm’s magical postseason run continued Monday after a run-rule of Redmond, Oregon in the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART).

Minico 12, Redmond (OR) 2

The Storm will play Butte, Montana Tuesday at noon in the NWCART championship game. Since Minico lost to Montana 11-1 Sunday, the Storm will have to beat Butte twice to claim the title.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Superintendent candidate says farewell
Twin Falls County Fair
What’s new at the Twin Falls County Fair for 2022

Latest News

High school football practice starts in Idaho
High school football practice starts in Idaho
“I’m excited to get on here with our games and play on this field for our games”
High school football practice starts in Idaho
Twin Falls, ID
2nd annual Iron War High School Powerlifting Competition
The Athletics Master Village idea was announced in April
Boise State estimates planned Athletics Master Village will cost over $300 million