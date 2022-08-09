The Minico Storm dominate Oregon to move onto Northwest Regional title game
The Storm will have to beat Montana twice Tuesday to win the championship
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
VERNAL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Storm’s magical postseason run continued Monday after a run-rule of Redmond, Oregon in the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART).
Minico 12, Redmond (OR) 2
The Storm will play Butte, Montana Tuesday at noon in the NWCART championship game. Since Minico lost to Montana 11-1 Sunday, the Storm will have to beat Butte twice to claim the title.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.